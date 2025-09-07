Sacred blessings, home delivered: Badrinath and Kedarnath 'Prasad' goes global

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to bring spiritual solace closer to devotees worldwide, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has partnered with India Post to offer speed post delivery of 'Prasad' from the revered Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.
This initiative allows devotees, both within India and abroad, to receive blessings directly at their homes. The decision addresses a long-standing challenge faced by millions of pilgrims.
While a large number of devotees visit Uttarakhand's Char Dham every year, the limited six-month operational window for the temple gates also means that many are unable to undertake the arduous journey. Furthermore, various circumstances prevent others from making the pilgrimage altogether.
"To ensure that the 'Prasad' of Lord Badrinath and Kedarnath reaches devotees in India and abroad, BKTC has signed an agreement with India Post," BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi told TNIE.
"Under this arrangement, the sacred 'Prasad' from both Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams will be delivered directly to people's homes via Speed Post."
A remarkable aspect of this collaboration is India Post's commitment to deliver the 'Prasad' not only across the country but also to 140 nations globally.
The postal department aims for a swift delivery window, promising arrival within a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 72 hours for international orders.
Representatives from India Post will collect the 'Prasad' packets directly from BKTC's Canal Road office for dispatch. Beyond individual orders, the scheme also caters to devotees who sponsor long-term pujas for Lord Badrinath and Lord Kedarnath.
Such patrons will receive 'Prasad' annually for a period of five to ten years, depending on their devotional commitment. Chairman Dwivedi confirmed that domestic delivery of the 'Prasad' has already commenced, with 97 devotees having received their blessings to date.
International orders will be processed and dispatched immediately upon receipt, extending the divine reach of the Himalayan shrines across continents.