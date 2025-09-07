Sacred blessings, home delivered: Badrinath and Kedarnath 'Prasad' goes global

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to bring spiritual solace closer to devotees worldwide, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has partnered with India Post to offer speed post delivery of 'Prasad' from the revered Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines.

This initiative allows devotees, both within India and abroad, to receive blessings directly at their homes. The decision addresses a long-standing challenge faced by millions of pilgrims.

While a large number of devotees visit Uttarakhand's Char Dham every year, the limited six-month operational window for the temple gates also means that many are unable to undertake the arduous journey. Furthermore, various circumstances prevent others from making the pilgrimage altogether.

"To ensure that the 'Prasad' of Lord Badrinath and Kedarnath reaches devotees in India and abroad, BKTC has signed an agreement with India Post," BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi told TNIE.

"Under this arrangement, the sacred 'Prasad' from both Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams will be delivered directly to people's homes via Speed Post."