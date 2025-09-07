‘Show courage, impose 75% tariff on US imports’: Kejriwal dares PM Modi

He also demanded 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, fixing Minimum Support Price and procurement of cotton at Rs 2,100 per 20 kg, as well as subsidy on fertilizers and seeds to help the Indian farmers.

The former Delhi chief minister claimed USA's 50 per cent tariff on India has also affected diamond workers because the Modi government has "fallen on its knees" in front of President Donald Trump.

The Centre last month said its decision to extend the import duty exemption on cotton until December 31 will strengthen India's position in export markets, reviving orders for small and medium enterprises as well as export-oriented units.

The move comes at a time when the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the US come into effect, with America being the largest export market for the country's textile and apparel exports.

Kejriwal was in Gujarat to attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chotila in Surendranagar district, which was adjourned due to heavy rains.

When Trump imposed 50 per cent tariff on India, Modi did not increase it in return but reduced it (on cotton imports from the US) by 11 per cent, Kejriwal said and questioned why the PM "bowed down" and became weak.

India is the world's biggest market and people here stand behind Modi, the AAP leader pointed out.

"The whole country is standing behind Modiji. He (Trump) imposed 50 per cent tariff, Modiji should have imposed 100 per cent tariff on cotton. Trump would have had to bow down. Trump is a coward, a timid person. He had to bow down to all countries that defied him. Shut down four American companies and they will be in trouble," he claimed.