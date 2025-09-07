250 km Himalayan stretch in Uttarkhand is under significant tectonic stress, warn geoscientists

DEHRADUN: A critical 250-kilometre swathe of land in Uttarakhand, stretching from Tanakpur in Kumaon to Dehradun, is under significant tectonic stress, facing the risk of a major earthquake with a magnitude potentially ranging between 7.0 and 8.0, warn leading geoscientists.

This alert highlights a growing concern over the progressive build-up of seismic energy in one of the most active segments of the Himalayan collision zone.

Dr. Sushil Kumar, a former Senior Scientist specialising in Geophysics at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, underscored the escalating seismic risk in the region.

He pointed out that Uttarakhand is largely situated across Seismic Zones IV and V, classified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as areas of high to very high seismic hazard, with Uttarkashi specifically falling into the highly vulnerable Zone V.

"The absence of a major earthquake in this area over several decades has resulted in growing concern over the progressive build-up of underground energy," Dr. Kumar told TNIE.

"This significantly increases the probability of a large seismic rupture in the near future." Geophysical studies attribute this heightened seismicity to the relentless convergence of the Indian Plate towards the Eurasian Plate, moving at approximately 50 to 52 millimetres per year.