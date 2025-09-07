VP election: Opposition MPs to participate in mock poll, Kharge to host dinner on Monday

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs would be briefed on Monday on the procedure to vote in the September 9 vice presidential polls, and will be hosted for dinner by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge the same evening, sources in the INDIA bloc said on Sunday.

They said a 'mock poll' would be conducted in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at around 2:30 PM on Monday after the briefing on the procedure to vote in the vice presidential polls.

At around 7:30 PM, Congress president Kharge will host a dinner for the opposition MPs at the Parliament annexe, the sources said.

It is a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy on September 9.

Both candidates this time hail from southern India, with Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana.

The vice-presidential election has been described by the Opposition as an ideological battle, even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice-presidential election, has said that the polling will take place on Tuesday in Room No.F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House.