We need to bring Odisha into global arena: Union Min

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday emphasised the need to develop the ‘brand of Odisha’ and bring the state into the global arena.

While speaking at the India and Odisha Journalism Award event organised by Pallibani Mission, Pradhan said that through the National Education Policy 2020, they have worked to encourage all mother tongues of the country, and Odisha play a key role in realising the PM’s resolve for a ‘Developed India’.

The event was attended by Pradhan as the chief guest, Yoga guru Ramdev as the special guest, and The New Indian Express group editor Santwana Bhattacharya as the chief speaker.

“In 1936, Odisha earned the distinction of forming the first linguistic-based state in the country, and we will soon witness its centennial celebration,” he said.

In 2014, Odia was granted the status of a classical language, and Ramachandran has made a special contribution to promoting it as a language. Pradhan further stated that as an Odia, it is their responsibility to establish their great culture, rich history, and remarkable heritage not only at the national level but also on the international stage.

“Odisha has long been a cradle of global spirituality, with the spread of Buddhism to the world tracing its roots back to this land. Today, the call is for all of us to unite in preserving and promoting Odisha’s rich heritage, while playing a vital role in shaping the vision of a developed India,” he added.