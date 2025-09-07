Would welcome this new tone with a 'spirit of caution': Tharoor on PM Modi's response to Trump's remarks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to US President Donald Trump on India-US relationship, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday stated that while the PM Modi was very quick to respond, there was some serious repair work that was needed to be done by the governments and diplomats of both the countries.

Welcoming this "new tone" with a spirit of caution, Tharoor stated one could not forgive the hurt and offence caused by Trump so quickly, keeping in mind the consequences Indians faced.

"The Prime Minister was very quick to respond, and the Foreign Minister has also underscored the importance of the basic relationship that is a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is still there. And that message is an important message for us to give... I think there's some serious repair work that needs to be done by governments and diplomats on both sides. I would welcome this new tone with a spirit of caution. One can't just forget and forgive so quickly because there are real consequences that Indians are facing on the ground and those consequences need to be overcome...," Tharoor told ANI.

He further stated that the tariffs imposed by Trump had consequences on the people, which could not be completely forgotten.

"I don't think we can just completely forget either the 50 per cent tariffs or the insults that have accompanied it from both the President and his staff.... Mr Trump has a fairly mercurial temperament, and what he has been saying has caused some hurt and offence in our country. The 50 per cent tariffs have actually had consequences already..." he further added.

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

PM Modi responded warmly to Trump's remarks and his positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.