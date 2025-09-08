20,000 RSS volunteers working at grassroots in Bihar to boost NDA's chances in assembly polls

As part of its nationwide strategy to mark its centenary celebrations beginning this Vijayadashami – which falls on October 2 this year – the Sangh is planning outreach efforts across the country, including in the remote areas of Bihar. A series of public interactions have been planned to deepen the Sangh’s connection with the masses. Topics such as the success of Operation Sindoor, the SIR – whether it is needed in the country or not – and other issues designed to bring about social change in the broader interest of the public, will be actively addressed during the centenary year.

Sources indicated that Sangh volunteers are already active on the ground in many districts across Bihar, including Siwan, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Rohtas, West Champaran, Vaishali, and others. With the aim of educating and making people aware of national issues and interests, the Sangh’s volunteers are reportedly well ahead in their ground-level work in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The RSS has also deployed volunteers from other states – including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and others – to assist in groundwork ahead of its centenary functions, which coincide with the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for November this year. Even in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, which has a significant Muslim population, the Sangh has an organised presence, with volunteers working in a disciplined manner to inspire people towards nationalist ideologies. The entire state of Bihar has been divided into four zones, each managed by experienced Sangh volunteers working in coordination with volunteers from other RSS-inspired social organisations.

The Sangh’s volunteers, affiliated with several RSS-inspired organisations – such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Sanskar Bharti, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and the Rashtriya Shaikshanik Mahasangh – are also on the ground ahead of the elections, in the same coordinated manner they had adopted in Haryana and Maharashtra prior to the assembly polls there.

A senior source closely associated with the Sangh said the centenary-related activities in Bihar have already commenced, but they are expected to gain momentum after 22 September – the conclusion of the inauspicious Pitra-Paksha period, which begins on September 7. Numerous Hindu Sammelans are scheduled to be held in Bihar’s interior regions as part of the centenary events, coinciding with the growing election fervour in the state.