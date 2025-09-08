30 detained over Ashoka emblem vandalisation; NC decries action by police

SRINAGAR: Shortly after police detained over 30 persons for questioning in connection with the vandalisation of a plaque with the Ashoka emblem at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine, the ruling National Conference (NC) called for their release and the withdrawal of the FIR.

The plaque had been placed inside the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Muhammad, on Thursday, sparking outrage among devotees who maintained that placing any figure or symbol inside a mosque is against the Islamic principle of monotheism. Many parties, religious groups and CM Omar Abdullah questioned the installation of the emblem inside the shrine. “The symbol is meant for government functions and not religious institutions,” Omar said.

The foundation stone—inaugurated last week by J&K Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi—was vandalised by unidentified individuals after Friday prayers, prompting the police to register a case.