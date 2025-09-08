AAP MLA Mehraj Malik arrested under Public Safety Act in J&K's Doda

SRINAGAR: The sitting AAP MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik was on Monday arrested and booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration.

The MLA was detained outside Dak Bungalow, Doda while he was talking to media persons. He was forcibly taken inside the Dak Bungalow by police personnel.

Sources said police arrested him inside the Dak Bungalow. He was later booked under PSA.

The AAP MLA has reportedly been shifted to Bhaderwah jail.

Many FIRs have been registered against him.

It is for the first time in J&K that a sitting MLA has been booked under the PSA.

Malik had defeated BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana by 4,538 votes to win the Doda Assembly seat in last year’s Assembly polls.

The AAP MLA had extended support to Omar Abdullah in government formation but in June this year withdrew support to the Omar government and decided to sit in opposition.