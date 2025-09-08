Ahead of PM's visit, AAP-led Punjab govt demands Rs 20,000 crore relief package for flood-hit state

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited visit to Punjab on September 9, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has urged the PM to announce Rs 20,000 crore relief package for the flood-affected state.
The PM is scheduled to visit Punjab to take stock of the flood situation in the state.
Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora has urged Narendra Modi to announce a Rs 20,000 crore relief package during his visit on Tuesday.
Arora said, “The farmers have suffered collateral damage as well. Many farmers whose fields are inundated will not be in a position to prepare the fields for kharif crops because of silt and sand deposition. In coming days, as flood waters recede, there is danger of outbreak of diseases in both humans and animals. I sincerely hope the PM understands the pain of Punjabis and provides them relief."
"If you can send relief to Taliban in Afghanistan, why not to Punjab,” he queried.
Arora said,`` I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. But I would humbly request him not to reduce the crisis to mere flood tourism for photo opportunities.”
He also demanded the immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in stalled funds, which includes Rs 50,000 crore in revenue losses due to implementation of GST regime and Rs 8,000 crore withheld in Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Development Fund (MDF) during past three and half years.
Meanwhile the farmer unions including the SKM (non-political) and KMM, have also demanded special package of at least Rs 1 lakh crore. Jagjit Dallewal chief of the SKM (non-political) said that said they would not wear black flags or stage protests during the PM's visit. “We will decide our action plan based on the Prime Minister’s announcements,” he said and added that the state needs a financial package from the Centre.