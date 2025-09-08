Ahead of PM's visit, AAP-led Punjab govt demands Rs 20,000 crore relief package for flood-hit state

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited visit to Punjab on September 9, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has urged the PM to announce Rs 20,000 crore relief package for the flood-affected state.

The PM is scheduled to visit Punjab to take stock of the flood situation in the state.

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora has urged Narendra Modi to announce a Rs 20,000 crore relief package during his visit on Tuesday.

Arora said, “The farmers have suffered collateral damage as well. Many farmers whose fields are inundated will not be in a position to prepare the fields for kharif crops because of silt and sand deposition. In coming days, as flood waters recede, there is danger of outbreak of diseases in both humans and animals. I sincerely hope the PM understands the pain of Punjabis and provides them relief."

"If you can send relief to Taliban in Afghanistan, why not to Punjab,” he queried.

Arora said,`` I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. But I would humbly request him not to reduce the crisis to mere flood tourism for photo opportunities.”