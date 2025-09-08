Assam begins year-long centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika

GUWAHATI: Songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika reverberated across Assam on Monday on the first day of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the legendary singer-composer.
Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took the lead in paying tributes to the music maestro at the inaugural ceremony held at his memorial, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, located close to the Gauhati University.
He was cremated here in November 2011 after a plot of land was donated by the varsity.
Hazarika’s only son, Tez Hazarika, was present along with his wife and their son. The family came from the US to attend the ceremony.
Sarma said the state government lined up a series of programmes to celebrate the bard’s birth centenary.
“Today, we celebrate the life of a legend, who carried Assam to the world through his soulful melodies and made humanity his tune and love his anthem. We celebrate the Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, on his jayanti remembering his life which was a poetry in itself,” Sarma said.
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Assam on September 13, would release the commemorative coin of Rs 100 as a mark of respect to the singer-musician.
Modi will also inaugurate a book on Hazarika. It will be translated to all Indian languages and made available at college and university libraries across the country.
Sarma called upon Bihu committees across the state to dedicate one evening to Hazarika during the Bohag Bihu festival by playing his songs to pay respect to him.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India, under the aegis of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, flagged off “Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri” at Guijan in Tinsukia on Monday to mark Hazarika’s birth centenary.
The unique cultural journey, named after one of Dr Hazarika’s most iconic compositions, will span the length of the Brahmaputra and bring together communities through music and celebration.
All Assam Students’ Union called for the expansion of Hazarika’s memorial site. It stressed that his song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” be made compulsory during school assemblies.
PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid rich tributes to Hazarika. Modi wrote an article, throwing light on Hazarika’s life and music and how it inspired millions of people. Shah said Hazarika’s soulful voice carried the spirit of Assam to the world and his creations spoke of love, unity and humanity.
Hazarika, who earned the sobriquet “Sudhakantha,” (nectar-voiced) was a singer, songwriter, writer and filmmaker. His songs, mostly in the Assamese language, are marked by humanity and universal brotherhood.