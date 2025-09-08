Assam begins year-long centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika

GUWAHATI: Songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika reverberated across Assam on Monday on the first day of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the legendary singer-composer.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took the lead in paying tributes to the music maestro at the inaugural ceremony held at his memorial, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, located close to the Gauhati University.

He was cremated here in November 2011 after a plot of land was donated by the varsity.

Hazarika’s only son, Tez Hazarika, was present along with his wife and their son. The family came from the US to attend the ceremony.

Sarma said the state government lined up a series of programmes to celebrate the bard’s birth centenary.