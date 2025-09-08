Assam pays tributes as Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations begin
GUWAHATI: Songs of Bhupen Hazarika reverberated in Assam on Monday on the first day of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the legendary singer-composer.
Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took the lead in paying tributes to the music maestro at the inaugural ceremony held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati. He was cremated here in November 2011.
Hazarika’s only son, Tez Hazarika, was present along with his wife and their son. The family came from the US to attend the ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid rich tributes to Hazarika. Modi wrote an article, throwing light on the bard’s life and music and how it inspired millions of people.
Taking to X, Shah wrote, “Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his Jayanti. Known as the Bard of Brahmaputra, Hazarika Ji’s soulful voice carried the spirit of Assam to the world and his creations spoke of love, unity and humanity. His melodies will forever echo in our hearts, reminding us of the power of music to heal and unite.”
Sarma wrote, “Today, we celebrate the life of a legend, who carried Assam to the world through his soulful melodies and made humanity his tune & love his anthem. We celebrate the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, on his jayanti remembering his life which was a poetry in itself.”
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Bhupen Hazarika’s life teaches us the power of empathy, of listening to people and of staying rooted. His songs continue to be sung by young and old alike.”
Arunachal Pradesh also paid tributes to Hazarika. “Remembering the Legendary Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. Your songs beautifully bridged the hearts of Northeast India and the rest of the world. In Arunachal, your melodies continue to resonate, inspiring peace, unity, and cultural pride. May your timeless legacy keep connecting generations,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X.