Assam pays tributes as Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations begin

GUWAHATI: Songs of Bhupen Hazarika reverberated in Assam on Monday on the first day of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the legendary singer-composer.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took the lead in paying tributes to the music maestro at the inaugural ceremony held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati. He was cremated here in November 2011.

Hazarika’s only son, Tez Hazarika, was present along with his wife and their son. The family came from the US to attend the ceremony.