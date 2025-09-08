Boost to NDA candidate Radhakrishnan as BJD, BRS decide to abstain from VP polls

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have decided to stay away from the Vice Presidential election on September 9, consequently boosting the prospects of NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan against INDIA alliance’s Justice (retired) P Sudershan Reddy.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday said his party would abstain from the polls as an expression of "anguish" felt by Telangana's farmers due to the shortage of urea in the state.

He alleged that both the Congress and BJP have "failed" to address the issue, which has led to scuffles among farmers waiting in queues.

"We are abstaining. We are not going to participate," Rama Rao told reporters.

BRS has four MPs in the Rajya Sabha and none in Lok Sabha.

BJD said the the decision to abstain from the polls was part of its policy of "maintaining an equal distance" from both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

"BJD president Naveen Patnaik has decided that the party's MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections. He took the decision after consulting senior party leaders, members of the political affairs committee (PAC) and lawmakers," BJD MP Sasmit Patra was quoted as saying by PTI.