Chhattisgarh CM flags off ‘Surya Rath' to raise awareness on solar energy

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has intensified efforts to raise awareness among citizens about the benefits of solar energy, the governments' initiatives and the subsidy provisions.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday flagged off a ‘Surya Rath’ to give a push to the ambitious initiative like the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme as the state moves towards fulfilling its commitment to clean energy targets.
“In Chhattisgarh, solar power consumers are now emerging not just as energy producers but also as energy contributors”, the CM said.
He also transferred a total of Rs 1.85 crore of the state subsidy directly into the bank accounts of 618 consumers, each receiving Rs 30,000 under the scheme.
Highlighting the urgency of the global climate crisis, CM Sai said that climate change and rising pollution are matters of grave concern.
“Chhattisgarh is playing its role with full commitment and capacity to achieve the target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 as set by PM Narendra Modi ji,” he noted.
He appealed to the public to spread awareness and encourage others to join the initiative, thereby strengthening the state’s progress towards clean energy goals. Calling it a matter of pride, he said that people of Chhattisgarh are increasingly recognising the importance of the scheme and adopting clean energy.
The people of the state are now increasingly accessing the subsidies of Central and State governments besides the easy financial support as loans offered by banks.
CM further informed that the PM KUSUM yojana are enabling consumers to generate solar power themselves, sell electricity, and at the same time avail cheaper energy.
In the year 2000, when Chhattisgarh came into existence, the power generation capacity was just 1,400 MW and presently the state generates 30,000 MW and is even supplying electricity to neighbouring states.
CM Sai during the event on flag off of Surya Rath, reiterated that under the new Industrial Policy, Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore have been signed in the energy sector, and the state’s generation capacity will rise further.
Expressing confidence, the CM affirmed that under the ‘visionary leadership of PM Modi, Chhattisgarh will emerge as the number one state in power generation in the country’.