Chhattisgarh CM flags off ‘Surya Rath' to raise awareness on solar energy

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has intensified efforts to raise awareness among citizens about the benefits of solar energy, the governments' initiatives and the subsidy provisions.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday flagged off a ‘Surya Rath’ to give a push to the ambitious initiative like the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme as the state moves towards fulfilling its commitment to clean energy targets.

“In Chhattisgarh, solar power consumers are now emerging not just as energy producers but also as energy contributors”, the CM said.

He also transferred a total of Rs 1.85 crore of the state subsidy directly into the bank accounts of 618 consumers, each receiving Rs 30,000 under the scheme.

Highlighting the urgency of the global climate crisis, CM Sai said that climate change and rising pollution are matters of grave concern.

“Chhattisgarh is playing its role with full commitment and capacity to achieve the target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 as set by PM Narendra Modi ji,” he noted.