CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe into recognition, admissions of all UP universities and degree colleges

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government, on Monday, ordered a comprehensive investigation into the recognition and admission processes of all courses offered by universities –both private and state -- degree colleges, and educational institutions across the state.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the decision to this effect in a meeting with the officials concerned on Monday.
The CM said that for the probe of universities and degree colleges, a special team of officials would be set up in each district of the state.
The team of officials would comprise senior administrative and police officials, along with the education department authorities. The sources privy to the meeting said that all the divisional commissioners were directed to supervise the investigation in the colleges in districts under their jurisdiction.
The probe would involve the scanning of all the courses and their recognition letters.
Strict action would be initiated against the institute where the courses would be found running without recognition. The respective teams would submit the report within 15 days.
The decision to this effect came after a massive protest by the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the ruling BJP, in Shree Ram Swaroop Memorial University (SRSMU) over a course of law in Barabanki on September 1.
The dispute was over the recognition of the law course which was being run by the university.
Following the CM’s order, the special probe teams would conduct ground-level inspections to verify the authenticity of the recognition and admission processes in the institutions.
In order to ensure transparency, the investigation will require every institution to submit an affidavit declaring that it is running only those courses duly recognised by the relevant regulatory authority, university, or board.
Additionally, institutions will be asked to provide a complete list of courses being conducted along with their recognition certificates.
The Chief Minister emphasised that no student should be enrolled in any unrecognized programme. Any institution, found running unrecognized courses and indulging in illegal admissions, will draw strict punitive action.
Such institutions will also be required to refund the entire fee collected from students, along with interest.
The state government made it clear that the future of students will not be compromised under any circumstances. The investigation process will commence immediately.
Each district must complete the inquiry and submit a consolidated report to the government within a fortnight.
Stressing that this action was not a mere formality but a matter directly linked to students’ futures and the quality of education, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed Divisional Commissioners to monitor the entire process personally.
He also issued strict directions to officials, making it clear that negligence or laxity at any level would not be tolerated.