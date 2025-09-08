ED raids multiple locations across West Bengal in crackdown on sand smuggling racket

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a series of coordinated raids across West Bengal, including several parts of Kolkata, as part of its investigation into an alleged sand smuggling racket, a senior official said.
Search operations are being carried out in areas such as Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar, and Kalyani, with central security forces accompanying ED officials during the raids.
At the centre of the investigation is Sheikh Jahirul, a key figure in the alleged racket operating in the Jhargram district. ED teams are conducting searches at his sprawling residence near the Subarnarekha River in Gopiballavpur, as well as at his office and vehicles.
“Jahirul is accused of being deeply involved in illegal sand extraction and trade. He owns multiple sand mines and is believed to have amassed considerable wealth through this business,” the official said. Notably, Jahirul previously served as a village police officer before entering the sand trade.
Simultaneous raids are also being conducted at the properties and offices of other sand mine owners in Beliaberia and Jamboni blocks of Jhargram district.
“The operation aims to uncover financial networks linked to the illicit sand trade. We suspect large sums of money from the racket have been funnelled into various insurance firms and business ventures,” the official added.
ED sleuths are examining business records, financial documents, and assets tied to the individuals involved as part of their ongoing investigation.