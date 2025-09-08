ED raids multiple locations across West Bengal in crackdown on sand smuggling racket

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a series of coordinated raids across West Bengal, including several parts of Kolkata, as part of its investigation into an alleged sand smuggling racket, a senior official said.

Search operations are being carried out in areas such as Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar, and Kalyani, with central security forces accompanying ED officials during the raids.

At the centre of the investigation is Sheikh Jahirul, a key figure in the alleged racket operating in the Jhargram district. ED teams are conducting searches at his sprawling residence near the Subarnarekha River in Gopiballavpur, as well as at his office and vehicles.