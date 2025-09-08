Enforce GR, start giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas before Sep 17: Jarange

The government resolution (GR) issued by the social justice and special assistance department also mentioned about implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer.

"We expect that the government will ask the taluka level offices in the state to act upon the GR. We expect that the work should start before September 17. If not done, I will have to make tough decisions," Jarange told reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since he called off his agitation in Mumbai last week.

"The distribution of certificates should start based on the GR before September 17. I believe the government will act on it. If they listen to someone from Yeola (apparently referring to minister Chhagan Bhujbal) and anything goes wrong, we will also challenge the 1994 GR that gave our reservation to others," Jarange said.

Bhujbal, an OBC leader, has been opposing reservation to Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category.

September 17 is observed as the Marathwada Liberation Day.

It marks the anniversary of Marathwada's integration with India and the annexation of Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, into the Union of India.

Jarange also claimed some Maratha scholars, who claimed the GR will not help the community, have "gone crazy" and are not able to sleep because of the government order.