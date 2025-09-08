Gujarat scam complaints pile up, just Rs 7.5 crore recovered out of Rs 402 crore

AHMEDABAD: On Day 1 of the Gujarat Assembly session, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani grilled the state government on scam complaints under the Gujarat Protection of Interest of Deposits Act-2003.

The Home Department revealed 81 complaints were filed in the past two years, with a staggering Rs 402.21 crore trapped.

To recover the money, the state seized and auctioned properties of two companies, but only Rs 7.53 crore has been returned to duped investors so far leaving a massive gap still unresolved.

The monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly opened with a storm on Monday, as Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani dropped the bombshell on the state government.

On Day 1, Mevani asked the Home Department about the fraudulent Ponzi schemes and scam companies that duped thousands of investors across Gujarat.

In his query, Mevani demanded details on how many complaints were filed under the Gujarat Protection of Interest of Deposits Act, 2003, how much public money is stuck, and how much has actually been recovered.