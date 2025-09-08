Head constable suspended for cane-charging farmers waiting outside fertiliser distribution centre in Bhind

BHOPAL: Farmers waiting for their turn to get their share of fertilisers at a government fertiliser distribution centre were lathi-charged by a cop in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region on Monday.

The video of the incident that went viral showed a cop assaulting farmers lined up outside a cooperative society office in the Lahar area of Bhind district.

According to the farmers, the cop cane-charged them without any reason, causing injuries to three to four farmers.

Notably, the fertiliser distribution process had resumed at the concerned centre after three days of holiday.

Followingly, the Bhind district police superintendent Dr Asit Yadav, ordered the suspension of the head constable Ramraj Singh Gurjar.

A departmental probe has been ordered against the head constable and a report is sought within seven days.

The incident happened just six days after farmers, queuing up for fertilisers, were reportedly lathi-charged in Rewa district of eastern MP.