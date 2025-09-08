High demand for diabetes drug for weight loss leads to shortage: Lancet

NEW DELHI: High demand for semaglutide, a medicine primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, but became a blockbuster drug to reduce weight, led to severe shortages for patients who relied on it for managing and maintaining blood sugar levels, a recent Lancet article said.

Published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, the editorial said that GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of medications used to treat adult type 2 diabetes and obesity, are now widely used for weight loss, both through prescriptions and off-label use.

“Their success is also changing the public perception of metabolic disease, helping to reframe it as a complex treatable condition rather than a personal failure,” it said.

However, the growing reliance on expensive therapies raises concerns about sustainability and equity, especially in Low- or Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), it added.

These drugs are now available in India, too. US-based Eli Lilly has launched an easy-to-use injector pen of its weight-loss drug Mounjaro after its competitor, Danish drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk, launched Wegovy, a once-weekly injectable, in a device.

Dr V Mohan, Padma Shree awardee and Chairman of Chennai-based Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), said the public response to the drug was unexpected and unprecedented. He, however, said that the cost of these drugs is still a barrier for many, as it costs over `15,000 a month and has to be taken continuously.

“This means that unless the drug is provided free of cost by the government or paid for by insurance, a large number of people in India will not be able to afford these drugs.”