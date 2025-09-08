High demand for diabetes drug for weight loss leads to shortage: Lancet

NEW DELHI: High demand for semaglutide, a medicine primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, but became a blockbuster drug to reduce weight, led to severe shortages for patients who relied on it for managing and maintaining blood sugar levels, a recent Lancet article said.
Published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, the editorial said that GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of medications used to treat adult type 2 diabetes and obesity, are now widely used for weight loss, both through prescriptions and off-label use.
“Their success is also changing the public perception of metabolic disease, helping to reframe it as a complex treatable condition rather than a personal failure,” it said.
However, the growing reliance on expensive therapies raises concerns about sustainability and equity, especially in Low- or Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), it added.
These drugs are now available in India, too. US-based Eli Lilly has launched an easy-to-use injector pen of its weight-loss drug Mounjaro after its competitor, Danish drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk, launched Wegovy, a once-weekly injectable, in a device.
Dr V Mohan, Padma Shree awardee and Chairman of Chennai-based Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), said the public response to the drug was unexpected and unprecedented. He, however, said that the cost of these drugs is still a barrier for many, as it costs over `15,000 a month and has to be taken continuously.
“This means that unless the drug is provided free of cost by the government or paid for by insurance, a large number of people in India will not be able to afford these drugs.”
Dr Mohan further added that if made cheaper, these drugs can be life-changing for some people, especially from LMICs.
The MDRF, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had found that an estimated 101 million people in India were suffering from diabetes, and 136 million were prediabetes in 2021.
However, studies show that when the drug is stopped, the weight comes back. Although no serious side effects have been reported, stomach paralysis and loss of vision due to a form of optic neuritis have been reported in a few cases.
The Lancet article highlighted that globally, countries are facing an alarming rise in metabolic diseases, particularly type 2 diabetes and obesity, and related complications.
It added that the answer is to find a balance where prevention through lifestyle modifications remains central to care for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes.