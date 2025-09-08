Himachal Pradesh becomes fourth State to achieve full functional literacy

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh has become the fourth state to achieve full functional literacy, joining Tripura, Mizoram and Goa in reaching this significant milestone.

Ladakh is the first and only Union Territory to have achieved full literacy in June 2024.

Taking part in an event organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education on Monday to mark International Literacy Day, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary expressed delight over HP’s achievement.

“It was especially significant that states with difficult terrains were among the first to achieve this milestone. Despite challenges like limited access to schools, teachers and resources, communities organised themselves, volunteers stepped forward, and governments extended support aiding this feat,” he said.

This collective achievement shows how determination can overcome geographical constraints and it deserves recognition and applause, Chaudhary added.