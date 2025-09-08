Himachal Pradesh becomes fourth State to achieve full functional literacy
NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh has become the fourth state to achieve full functional literacy, joining Tripura, Mizoram and Goa in reaching this significant milestone.
Ladakh is the first and only Union Territory to have achieved full literacy in June 2024.
Taking part in an event organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education on Monday to mark International Literacy Day, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary expressed delight over HP’s achievement.
“It was especially significant that states with difficult terrains were among the first to achieve this milestone. Despite challenges like limited access to schools, teachers and resources, communities organised themselves, volunteers stepped forward, and governments extended support aiding this feat,” he said.
This collective achievement shows how determination can overcome geographical constraints and it deserves recognition and applause, Chaudhary added.
"India has set an example for the world, particularly the Global South, by creating a robust Digital Public Infrastructure that has accelerated education and inclusion," he said.
“Achievements that might have taken fifty years have been realised in just a decade through India’s digital innovations,” he also said.
In a virtual address, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said, “India’s literacy rate has risen from 74 per cent in 2011 to 80.9 per cent in 2023–24, but true progress will be achieved only when literacy becomes a lived reality for every citizen.”
He spoke about the transformative role of Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, which has enrolled over 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers.
“Nearly 1.83 crore learners have already taken foundational literacy and numeracy assessments, with 90 per cent success,” Pradhan said.
"The programme offers learning material in 26 Indian languages, making literacy truly inclusive," the release added.
Kishor Barman, Education Minister of Tripura, and Vanlalthlana, Education Minister of Mizoram participated in the event.
The theme for this year’s celebration was “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era”, highlighting the pivotal role of digital technology in enabling reading, writing, numeracy, and lifelong learning skills across the country.
An ULLAS Compendium was released, showcasing a diverse collection of teaching and learning materials that celebrate India’s rich linguistic, cultural, and social heritage.