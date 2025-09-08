India-US ties: Flying through turbulence, but quiet engine of diplomacy offers hope

NEW DELHI: Despite renewed tensions over its energy ties with Russia, India is working with the United States, often behind the scenes, to stabilise their relationship and navigate a tricky diplomatic patch.
Far from signalling rupture, both governments are actively negotiating the headwinds with a shared recognition that their strategic partnership is too important to stall.
While political statements certainly muddy the waters, the engine of diplomacy is running quietly but hopefully.
Senior officials from both sides have been engaged in a range of structured and informal talks aimed at reinforcing areas of convergence -- from defence and technology to the Indo-Pacific -- while carefully managing sensitive issues such as Russia.
“The tone may shift from time to time, but the direction is steady,” said a source about the ongoing discussions, adding, “This is not a breakdown, but a testing time.” India’s continued engagement with Russia, particularly through energy imports, remains a point of concern in Washington and in many European capitals, too. But Indian diplomats are actively working to explain the country’s strategic compulsions while reinforcing its commitment to the global rules-based order, including through expanded participation in peace dialogues around Ukraine.
At the same time, India is making sure that the broader regional security agenda—especially through the Quad (India, US, Japan and Australia) remains unaffected. “In all ongoing conversations with Quad partners, India has made it clear that our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific must remain insulated from short-term friction,” said another source. But getting an assurance on Donald Trump travelling to India remains a task in slow progress. The political backdrop in Washington adds complexity.
“I’ll always be friends with Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. But I just don’t like what he’s doing right now,” Trump said at a recent press interaction, referring to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. “India and the United States have a very special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”
Prime Minister Modi responded in a measured tone: “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the U.S. have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he posted on X. The key diplomatic challenge now is not about the survival of the Indo-US relationship—it will endure—but about crafting a workable compromise that addresses Washington’s concerns without compromising India’s strategic autonomy.
At the same time, both sides are delicately navigating legacy issues, including how to sidestep the politically sensitive narrative around Trump’s ‘declared’ role in facilitating the India-Pakistan ceasefire, which New Delhi has consistently downplayed. The task ahead is not just about finding policy alignment, but also about managing perceptions in a way that preserves mutual respect and strategic trust.
Trump officials have been increasingly vocal about the need for a tougher line. Kevin Hassett, a key economic adviser, said the US. is “ready to respond economically” to countries continuing energy trade with Russia. Peter Navarro a key Trump aide, said: “India can’t ride both horses. You’re either with the West or you’re not.”
But Indian policymakers are holding the line. “We do not see our relationship with Russia and the US as a zero-sum game,” said an official “We believe foreign policy is not about defiance—it’s about diversification and long-term stability.”
Indian officials are also exploring what diplomatic or economic gestures could help ease tensions. These may include expediting high-value defence deals, expanding technology partnerships, or increasing political alignment on Indo-Pacific priorities. But any step forward will be carefully calibrated.
India’s outreach is not limited to formal diplomacy. Jason Miller, a close Trump ally and now India’s registered lobbyist in Washington, met with the former president this week. While the content of the meeting was not disclosed, the optics were carefully managed.
“Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in action! Keep up the great work,” Miller posted on X, sharing a photo with Trump.
Miller, whose lobbying firm signed a $1.8 million annual contract with India in April, is seen as a key player in helping India manage political narratives in an increasingly polarized D.C.
Despite friction, the two sides have moved forward on key deliverables. The recent India-U.S. “2+2” inter-sessional dialogue reaffirmed alignment on core strategic goals. A joint statement from the U.S. State Department noted: “Officials advanced bilateral initiatives, discussed regional security developments, and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.”
One of the most concrete signs of forward momentum is the upcoming defence agreement for 113 F414 jet engines from General Electric, to be used in India’s LCA Mk1A fighter jets. The defense deal could signal a maturing industrial partnership, a strategic pillar that both nations continue to prioritize even during diplomatic friction.
The private sector is watching developments closely. “Some of the companies are taking the hit, hoping the issues will be sorted,” another source. “Finding an alternative to the US. market is not easy. The same goes for U.S. firms invested in India's growth story.”
Others see opportunity even in uncertainty. “We’ve seen bumps before. But the fundamentals are intact,” said an executive at a major U.S. aerospace firm. “If anything, the strategic environment makes the India-U.S. partnership even more necessary.”
Emerging from the current moment is a complex negotiation driven by realism, not rupture.
An official familiar with Indo-Pacific policy said, “This isn’t about whether we remain partners. It’s about how we keep the partnership healthy when pressure mounts.”