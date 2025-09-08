India-US ties: Flying through turbulence, but quiet engine of diplomacy offers hope

NEW DELHI: Despite renewed tensions over its energy ties with Russia, India is working with the United States, often behind the scenes, to stabilise their relationship and navigate a tricky diplomatic patch.

Far from signalling rupture, both governments are actively negotiating the headwinds with a shared recognition that their strategic partnership is too important to stall.

While political statements certainly muddy the waters, the engine of diplomacy is running quietly but hopefully.

Senior officials from both sides have been engaged in a range of structured and informal talks aimed at reinforcing areas of convergence -- from defence and technology to the Indo-Pacific -- while carefully managing sensitive issues such as Russia.

“The tone may shift from time to time, but the direction is steady,” said a source about the ongoing discussions, adding, “This is not a breakdown, but a testing time.” India’s continued engagement with Russia, particularly through energy imports, remains a point of concern in Washington and in many European capitals, too. But Indian diplomats are actively working to explain the country’s strategic compulsions while reinforcing its commitment to the global rules-based order, including through expanded participation in peace dialogues around Ukraine.

At the same time, India is making sure that the broader regional security agenda—especially through the Quad (India, US, Japan and Australia) remains unaffected. “In all ongoing conversations with Quad partners, India has made it clear that our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific must remain insulated from short-term friction,” said another source. But getting an assurance on Donald Trump travelling to India remains a task in slow progress. The political backdrop in Washington adds complexity.

“I’ll always be friends with Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. But I just don’t like what he’s doing right now,” Trump said at a recent press interaction, referring to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. “India and the United States have a very special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”