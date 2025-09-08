India’s unemployment rate is lowest among G20 nations, says Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: Citing a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, said the unemployment rate in the country stood at 2%, making it the lowest among G20 nations.

The forum had released `The Future of Jobs Report 2025’ on January 7, 2025.

A release from the Labour Ministry said Mandaviya was speaking at a meeting on Monday after signing two separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on behalf of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, one with ‘Mentor Together’ and another with ‘Quikr'.

The agreements aim at enhancing employment opportunities as well as youth employability on the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The partnership with Mentor Together is expected to reach two lakh youth in its first year, with one lakh entrants each from NCS and Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

“It will also enable first-time job seekers, particularly those from underserved backgrounds, to access personalised guidance from over 24,000 trained professionals,” the agreement states.

The MoU renewal with Quikr aims to further strengthen the employment ecosystem by integrating over 1,200 daily job listings across 1200 plus cities from Quikr Jobs with the NCS portal, it said.

“This collaboration will expand real-time access to job opportunities for millions of seekers, especially from rural and underserved regions,” the release said.