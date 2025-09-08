Insider track | Astrology and BJP strategy

The Hindi panchang of late appears to influence the BJP’s leadership roadmap more than the usual political timetable. With Pitra Paksha underway, the fortnight of remembering ancestors, the party has decided this is not the time for change. No new announcements. Certainly not a new party president. An insider put it plainly: “We follow Sanatana Dharma. No major decisions during inauspicious periods.” It is not just belief. It is also a convenient pause. If the stars are not aligned, neither is the party. Names will be discussed later. Some say after September 21. Others say Navratri. Still others suggest Vijayadashami. The message is the same: wait until the gods, the planets, and the public mood all give the signal. For now, even frontrunners are stuck in astrological hold. It may be the safest waiting room in politics. No leaks, no rebellion. Just planetary patience.

The Chavan Chronicles

When Prithviraj Chavan left Delhi in 2010 to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he left something behind. Not a file. Not a note. An entire library. Books, diaries, and reading material — all still lying in the Ministry of Personnel. Untouched. Waiting. Aging better than the officials who have guarded them for over a decade. “We have tried reaching out,” said one official. “But the books are still here.” Some staffers have come to terms with it. They even call it “Chavan Saab’s corner.” For them, it is not clutter. It is a time capsule. A reminder of a UPA era when ministers read hardcovers, scribbled in diaries, and left behind paper trails instead of passwords. The books may gather dust, but they are not forgotten. They are just waiting to be claimed.