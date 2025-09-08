Insider track | Astrology and BJP strategy

The Hindi panchang of late appears to influence the BJP’s leadership roadmap more than the usual political timetable. With Pitra Paksha underway, the fortnight of remembering ancestors, the party has decided this is not the time for change. No new announcements. Certainly not a new party president. An insider put it plainly: “We follow Sanatana Dharma. No major decisions during inauspicious periods.” It is not just belief. It is also a convenient pause. If the stars are not aligned, neither is the party. Names will be discussed later. Some say after September 21. Others say Navratri. Still others suggest Vijayadashami. The message is the same: wait until the gods, the planets, and the public mood all give the signal. For now, even frontrunners are stuck in astrological hold. It may be the safest waiting room in politics. No leaks, no rebellion. Just planetary patience.
The Chavan Chronicles
When Prithviraj Chavan left Delhi in 2010 to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he left something behind. Not a file. Not a note. An entire library. Books, diaries, and reading material — all still lying in the Ministry of Personnel. Untouched. Waiting. Aging better than the officials who have guarded them for over a decade. “We have tried reaching out,” said one official. “But the books are still here.” Some staffers have come to terms with it. They even call it “Chavan Saab’s corner.” For them, it is not clutter. It is a time capsule. A reminder of a UPA era when ministers read hardcovers, scribbled in diaries, and left behind paper trails instead of passwords. The books may gather dust, but they are not forgotten. They are just waiting to be claimed.
Delhi’s bureaucratic bake-off
Delhi’s Chief Secretary is set to retire. The corridors of power are buzzing. Not loudly. This is the IAS. Buzzing here means subtle hints, quiet nods, and longer tea breaks. Three names are in the air. Bipul Pathak is known for his depth and academic style. Vikram Dev Dutt is a sharp policy mind with an eye for technology. And Punya Salila Srivastava, the PMO favourite with quiet central clout. Each has a camp. Each has a reputation. Each is lobbying, but gently. No shouting. No posters. Just whispers, notes, and silent support. The final call rests with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Until then, speculation continues. It is not quite Succession. It is more like Civil Services Got Talent.
Imagine journalists floating in space
At an informal press meet on the Gaganyan Mission, a journalist cracked a joke. Could the media also be sent to space? The room guffawed. However, Union Minister Jitendra Singh did not dismiss it. “It can be done,” he said with a glint in his eye. “We can think of sending you to sub-orbit.” It was meant as humour. Still, some reporters began to wonder. Was it an offer? Was it exile? The thought lingered. Imagine journalists floating in zero gravity. No Wi-Fi. No deadlines. No trolls. No political press conferences. Just stars, silence, and helmets. One small step for journalism. One giant leap away from Delhi.
Blind spots on the road
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shares many stories about road safety, but one incident from 2001 stands out. After his car was involved in an accident, an inquiry revealed a stark fact: Forty per cent of Maharashtra government drivers had cataracts. One driver had no vision in one eye. Another had weak sight in both. Yet, such drivers were responsible for driving chief ministers and Union ministers. Many drivers never admitted their condition. They were afraid of losing their jobs. They kept driving, half blind. The result was risk not just to them, but to the passengers and everyone else on the road. Gadkari has since pushed for tighter safety rules and behaviour change. But perhaps behaviour isn’t the only thing that needs changing. A routine eye test might prevent more damage than a thousand awareness campaigns. Because frankly, trusting your life to a half-blind driver is nobody’s idea of karma.