'Investor Connect' to be held in Bastar to drive inclusive growth, empower local communities

RAIPUR: In a significant move to secure regional development, the Vishnu Deo Sai government is set to host the next edition of Chhattisgarh's 'Investor Connect' initiative in Bastar.
The State’s major investment promotion initiative has earlier been successfully held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Raipur, and abroad at Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul—garnering investment commitments worth Rs 6.65 lakh crore since November 2024.
The Bastar edition of 'Investor Connect' focuses attention on the government’s commitment toward balanced regional development under the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30.
The policy is designed to generate employment, promote entrepreneurship, and empower local communities while appreciating and preserving Bastar’s rich tribal heritage and cultural identity.
The government looks forward to the participation of over 200 prominent investors, industry leaders, and local entrepreneurs at the 'Bastar Investor Connect', making it a high-profile platform for collaboration and growth.
Several high-value Memorandums of Understanding are planned to be signed during the event, marking significant new steps in Bastar’s development journey, the government spokesperson said.
“Our government is committed to creating a future where Bastar’s youth receive the skills and opportunities they deserve, to become active partners in Chhattisgarh’s growth story. Every initiative under the Industrial Policy is carefully designed to empower local communities and ensure that prosperity reaches every household”, said Vishnu Deo Sai.
He further added that with digital technology, Chhattisgarh is becoming a model state of good governance.
“We have now eliminated the paperwork for investment and committed to creating a thriving industrial environment”, he added.
The upcoming edition of Chhattisgarh's 'Investor Connect' marks a pivotal step towards realising Bastar’s full potential as a beacon of sustainable and inclusive development, deeply rooted in the region’s social and cultural fabric.
It will also ensure that opportunities and benefits flow directly to the people of the region.