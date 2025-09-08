'Investor Connect' to be held in Bastar to drive inclusive growth, empower local communities

RAIPUR: In a significant move to secure regional development, the Vishnu Deo Sai government is set to host the next edition of Chhattisgarh's 'Investor Connect' initiative in Bastar.

The State’s major investment promotion initiative has earlier been successfully held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Raipur, and abroad at Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul—garnering investment commitments worth Rs 6.65 lakh crore since November 2024.﻿

The Bastar edition of 'Investor Connect' focuses attention on the government’s commitment toward balanced regional development under the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30.

The policy is designed to generate employment, promote entrepreneurship, and empower local communities while appreciating and preserving Bastar’s rich tribal heritage and cultural identity.﻿