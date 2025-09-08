Landslide blocks Haridwar-Dehradun rail route, trains including Vande Bharat suspended

HARIDWAR: A landslide struck the Mansa Devi hills near Har Ki Pauri on Monday, obstructing the Haridwar-Dehradun rail route, an official said.
Boulders from Mansa Devi hill fell onto the railway track in Bhimgoda near Kali temple, blocking the Haridwar-Dehradun-Rishikesh railway route, said Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent Aruna Bharti.
The track near Bhimgoda railway tunnel was completely closed due to debris, affecting more than a dozen trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, she added.
A Shiva temple near the railway track also collapsed under the landslide's impact, said Circle Officer Swapnil Suyal.
The Mansa Devi hills have been cracking again due to heavy rains. A similar landslide occurred at the same spot days ago.
Despite a large iron net installed between the hill and track, large stones broke through and fell onto the rails.
Railway teams have arrived and started debris clearance, expected to take 8-10 hours. Train movement on the route remains suspended.
Damaged nets are being cut using gas cutters, while stones are removed with JCB machinery.