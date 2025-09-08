Last push by NDA, INDIA bloc ahead of V-P election

NEW DELHI: With just a day left for Tuesday’s Vice-Presidential election, both the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition have intensified efforts to boost their numbers.

The NDA, which was the first to announce candidate for the V-P poll on August 17, has since been engaging with its MPs to ensure victory for its nominee, C P Radhakrishnan.

On his part, the Radhakrishnan has concluded his campaign by meeting all MPs of the alliance, travelling across states and in Delhi.

Although the final result is a foregone conclusion in favour of NDA’s nominee, all eyes are on fence sitters and neutral parties, including Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which are yet to show their hands. The BJD has seven Rajya Sabha MPs while the BRS has four.

Congress sources told this paper that they don’t expect any surprises in Tuesday’s voting, as most southern parties appear to be inclined towards supporting the NDA nominee. Sources said the Opposition reached out to YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for support but he conveyed his unwillingness to back the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.