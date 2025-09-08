Love jihad, conversions pose threat to security, amity: RSS

JAIPUR: The All-India coordination meeting of the RSS expressed concern over the “increasing cases of love jihad and religious conversion”, organisation’s national prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar told the media in Jodhpur, where the three-day meeting concluded on Sunday.

Ambekar said that conversions carried out through force, temptation or deception are unacceptable. “Such practices can create unrest in society. This issue is not merely religious but also poses a serious threat to national security and social harmony,” he said. He added that the Sangh believes society as a whole must unite to face this challenge, as the struggle against conversion is not only about protecting Hinduism but also about safeguarding Indian culture and national identity.

Ambekar’s remarks come at a time when the Rajasthan government is preparing to introduce a more stringent version of the Rajasthan Unlawful Religious Conversion Prohibition Bill, 2025, in the ongoing assembly session. The Bhajanlal Sharma cabinet has already approved the bill with key amendments, making the proposed law significantly stricter.

Under the draft legislation, anyone found guilty of forcible religious conversion could face imprisonment ranging from seven to 14 years and a fine of up to `5 lakh. The bill also stipulates that if a person marries someone of another faith solely for the purpose of conversion, such a marriage will be considered illegal (ab initio void).