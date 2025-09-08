Love jihad, conversions pose threat to security, amity: RSS

JAIPUR: The All-India coordination meeting of the RSS expressed concern over the “increasing cases of love jihad and religious conversion”, organisation’s national prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar told the media in Jodhpur, where the three-day meeting concluded on Sunday.
Ambekar said that conversions carried out through force, temptation or deception are unacceptable. “Such practices can create unrest in society. This issue is not merely religious but also poses a serious threat to national security and social harmony,” he said. He added that the Sangh believes society as a whole must unite to face this challenge, as the struggle against conversion is not only about protecting Hinduism but also about safeguarding Indian culture and national identity.
Ambekar’s remarks come at a time when the Rajasthan government is preparing to introduce a more stringent version of the Rajasthan Unlawful Religious Conversion Prohibition Bill, 2025, in the ongoing assembly session. The Bhajanlal Sharma cabinet has already approved the bill with key amendments, making the proposed law significantly stricter.
Under the draft legislation, anyone found guilty of forcible religious conversion could face imprisonment ranging from seven to 14 years and a fine of up to `5 lakh. The bill also stipulates that if a person marries someone of another faith solely for the purpose of conversion, such a marriage will be considered illegal (ab initio void).
In cases of mass conversions, the law prescribes life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 35 lakh. Organizations found guilty of facilitating such conversions will have their registrations cancelled, and properties used for these activities may be confiscated or demolished after investigation.
Interestingly, the new bill also incorporates several provisions from Rajasthan’s Religious Freedom Bill of 2008, passed twice during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government but stalled at the Centre. Although the bill was expected to be tabled on the first day of the monsoon session, no update has been provided so far.
Focus on women’s mobilisation within organisation
The RSS is also planning to focus on women’s mobilisation within its organisation and activities. On Saturday, during a discussion on women empowerment, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale stressed that in the present era, active participation of women is essential in every sphere of life.