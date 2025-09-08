Mumbai Diary | Ajit Pawar’s strong bond with nephew Rohit

The saying “blood is thicker than water” is evident in Maharashtra politics, particularly in the strong relationship between DCM Ajit Pawar and his nephew NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar despite their affiliations with different political parties. In the controversy surrounding IPS Anjana Krishna, Rohit crossed party lines to defend Ajit, asserting that his uncle is straightforward and the IPS officer may have misunderstood him. Earlier, the DCM took credit for Rohit’s victory in the in the recent state polls, attributing his success to ballot voting. When Rohit faced a fund crunch in his constituency, he even sought his uncle’s assistance, as the finance minister.

Ministers now getting divided along caste lines

For the welfare of Maratha and OBC communities, the Maharashtra govt recently constituted two cabinet sub-committees. Headed by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who belongs to the Maratha caste, the first sub-committee for Maratha has 12 members. This body has members from other castes, specifically the OBCs. Recently, another eight-member sub-committee for the OBCs was formed, headed by Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule from the Teli community, which is a part of the OBC. Interestingly, this sub-committee comprises only members from the OBC. This lack of inclusiveness in these committees may send out a troubling message.