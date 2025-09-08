NIA searches 22 locations in five states, JK in terror conspiracy case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided 22 locations across five states and the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir as part of its ongoing investigation into a major terror conspiracy case, officials said.

They said that the places, which were searched, included nine premises in Jammu & Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The officials said that the raids were conducted with the active support of respective state police forces and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, as the case under investigation pertained to a terror conspiracy, the recruitment of youth for terrorist activities, the raising of funds and the establishment of sleeper cells for carrying out unlawful activities across different parts of the country.

They said that even though the official details of the exercise across the country were yet to be received at the agency’s headquarters, the raiding teams are believed to have seized electronic gadgets, digital records, incriminating documents and communication devices.

They would now be sent for forensic and technical analysis.