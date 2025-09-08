PM Modi to launch special campaign to strengthen healthcare services for women, children on Sept. 17

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a special campaign, which aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, on September 17.

As part of the nationwide Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, as many as 75,000 health camps will be organised at all the healthcare facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

The special campaign, which is being launched on PM Modi’s birthday, is aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of women and children.

The campaign will conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Taking it to X, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, said: “This initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness.”

These camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children, supporting the government’s vision of inclusive healthcare, he said.

“In addition, Poshan Maah will be observed at all Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being. Together, these measures aim to build healthier families and empowered communities across the country,” he posted.