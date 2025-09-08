PM Modi to launch special campaign to strengthen healthcare services for women, children on Sept. 17

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a special campaign, which aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, on September 17.
As part of the nationwide Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, as many as 75,000 health camps will be organised at all the healthcare facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres (CHCs).
The special campaign, which is being launched on PM Modi’s birthday, is aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of women and children.
The campaign will conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
Taking it to X, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, said: “This initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness.”
These camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children, supporting the government’s vision of inclusive healthcare, he said.
“In addition, Poshan Maah will be observed at all Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being. Together, these measures aim to build healthier families and empowered communities across the country,” he posted.
He also appealed to all private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to come forward and be an integral part of this Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyan.
“With “India First” as our inspiration, let us strengthen our collective efforts for Viksit Bharat,” he added.
The special campaign was hailed by various medical organisations and bodies.
Ameera Shah, President, NATHEALTH, a healthcare federation representing the private sector, and Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, said, “The launch of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan is yet another landmark step to ensure that women and children across the country have access to quality healthcare, better nutrition, and greater awareness.”
“By strengthening the foundations of family health, this initiative will not only empower women but also build healthier, more resilient communities. Focused attention on antenatal and prenatal care, nutrition, regular health screening, and mental as well as geriatric health will be critical in maximising its impact. By combining better access, nutrition, and awareness, this Abhiyaan has the potential to truly transform community health across India,” she said.
Welcoming the special campaign, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), known as FAIMA Doctors Association, requested all the doctors, both private and government, to support the cause.
“@FAIMA_INDIA_stands in solidarity with the move of @MoHFW_INDIA @JPNaddaJi, for the launch of Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan which is to be launched on Bday of Hon. PM @narendramodiJi & will continue till Gandhi Jayanti," posted Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron and former chairman, FAIMA.
“We are committed towards patients' welfare and dedicated towards improving the health of every citizen of the country. It is important that state government doctors and private nursing homes in tier 3 & 4 cities and PHC of villages commit towards this."
“We also request non-BJP CMs to take part in the initiative as it will help their state. Political differences should be kept aside for noble cause.!!! We once again thank @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA for this thoughtful initiative,” he further posted.