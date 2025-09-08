Proposed new integrated medical course to be of over 5 years, with one year internship: RTI

Following the report, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), representing over four lakh medical practitioners, strongly condemned the move to mix different systems of medicine unscientifically and demanded that the government withdraw the “regressive proposal” in the best interest of the people's health.

What is also interesting is that despite its proposal of starting an ‘Integrated, Dual Degree Undergraduate Medical course’ on January 25, 2024, and the announcement by the Union Minister, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has refused to share the details after Kerala-based activist Dr K V Babu filed an RTI.

Moreover, Auroville Secretary Dr. Jayanti S Ravi, who acknowledged in her January 25 letter that discussions were held over the last several months with Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Dr. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH, and others, has also failed to share comments on the integrated course with the Union Health Ministry despite repeated reminders - not once or twice but four times.

Speaking with this paper, Dr Babu said: “There is no provision under any law in India to award MBBS and BAMS degrees after pursuing any course. From the files availed using RTI, it seems the government is supporting the proposal to start a new course to award a dual degree of MBBS and BAMS by the Auroville Foundation in association with JIPMER and some satellite centres.”

“There is nothing to suggest that the regulatory body in this case, the NMC, had ever discussed it in a joint meeting with other regulatory bodies, which is mandatory under the statute,” he said.

“Pushing political decisions via regulatory bodies is not a good sign for medical education and public health in our country," he added.