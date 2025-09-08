Punjab govt announces Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for flood-affected farmers

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the flood-affected farmers.

The cabinet also decided to extend Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of a victim killed in the floods.

Moreover, the cabinet cleared a scheme called 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret' -- whereby the farmers can remove and sell the sand deposited in their fields.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann via video conferencing. Mann is recuperating in a hospital in Mohali where he was admitted after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

The standing crops in 4.30 lakh acres have been damaged in the floods.

As per the Disaster Management Rules, only Rs 6,800 per acre is provided as compensation for crop loss. But different governments for over a decade have been providing an additional compensation of Rs 8,200 per acre. The cabinet has increased this additional compensation, to be given from its own coffers, to Rs 13,200 per acre.