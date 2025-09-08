Punjab govt announces Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for flood-affected farmers

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the flood-affected farmers.
The cabinet also decided to extend Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of a victim killed in the floods.
Moreover, the cabinet cleared a scheme called 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret' -- whereby the farmers can remove and sell the sand deposited in their fields.
The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann via video conferencing. Mann is recuperating in a hospital in Mohali where he was admitted after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.
The standing crops in 4.30 lakh acres have been damaged in the floods.
As per the Disaster Management Rules, only Rs 6,800 per acre is provided as compensation for crop loss. But different governments for over a decade have been providing an additional compensation of Rs 8,200 per acre. The cabinet has increased this additional compensation, to be given from its own coffers, to Rs 13,200 per acre.
Under the 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret,' the farmers will be able to sell the sand removed from their fields till November 15 without requiring any permit or NOC from the state government.
In a video message from the hospital soon after the cabinet meeting, Mann said the Rs 20,000 per acre provided to the affected farmers is the maximum compensation to be extended by any state in the country.
Mann also said survey of damaged houses, school buildings, cattle etc will be conducted to extend financial assistance to the affected people.
The time limit for debt repayment of farmers, who had taken loans from the cooperative societies and state agriculture banks, has been extended by six months. Till next six months, no installment will be required to be paid and no interest will be added to it, he added.
In a letter written to PM Modi on August 31, Mann has urged that the union should revise the proposed compensation from the existing Rs 15,000 per acre to Rs 50,000 per acre. He had also proposed doubling the ex-gratia payment for loss of life to the next of kin from Rs 4 lakh per person to Rs 8 lakh per person.