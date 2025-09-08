Rajasthan HC stays order quashing sub-inspector recruitment exam

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed an order quashing the sub-inspector recruitment exam-2021 owing to allegations of paper leak and involvement of members of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Hearing the appeal filed by Vikram Panwar, a successful selected candidate in the recruitment examination the division bench of Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Sanjeet Purohit stayed the operation and effect of the order of the single judge's bench of the high court.

It was contended before the division bench that there were only few named and identified candidates who leaked the paper and got selected by corrupt means and in case the recruitment is scrapped in entirety, hundreds of candidates who honestly cleared the exam will suffer irreparably.