Reopening of highway in Manipur a step in right direction, says ex-DGP

GUWAHATI: Former Manipur DGP Yumnam Joykumar Singh (72) has welcomed the decision to reopen National Highway 2 and urged the government to restore movement on other arterial roads to ease connectivity in the state.

Singh said the reopening of NH-2, which passes through Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district and is widely used by Meitei commuters to reach other states, was “a step in the right direction.” He stressed that NH-37, linking Imphal with Jiribam and southern Assam’s Barak Valley, and the road to Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border should also be reopened.

Talking to this newspaper, Singh said, “Manipur is a landlocked state. People cannot afford air travel. Full-proof security would be provided on all these routes.”

He said while the security situation had improved under President’s Rule compared to the tenure of the N Biren Singh government, there remained “an undercurrent of tension.” “Overall, there is definitely an improvement in the security situation compared to what it was when we had the N Biren Singh government,” he said.