Senior journalist Sankarshan Thakur, dies at 63

Sankarshan Thakur, the editor of the Telegraph died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

The Press Club of India in its condolence message said, "We’ve lost a fearless voice in journalism."

"His sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed," the Press Club added.

"In this time of sorrow, the Press Club of India stands with his family, friends, and all who feel the weight of this loss."