Senior journalist Sankarshan Thakur, dies at 63

Sankarshan Thakur, the editor of the Telegraph died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.
The Press Club of India in its condolence message said, "We’ve lost a fearless voice in journalism."
"His sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed," the Press Club added.
"In this time of sorrow, the Press Club of India stands with his family, friends, and all who feel the weight of this loss."
In an X post, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "His sharp reporting, bold political commentary, and elegant writing style leave an enduring legacy." Thakur began his career as a journalist for the Ananda Bazar Patrika group's Sunday magazine and was skilled at ground reporting in Bihar and Kashmir.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that a “liberal, democratic, secular and pluralistic India” had lost one of its strongest defenders with the death of Thakur.
Thakur reported on several events such as the Bhopal gas tragedy, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination and the Sri Lankan civil war, the Scroll reported.
A chronicler of Bihar’s politics, Thakur’s well known books include Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar, Single Man: The Life And Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar and The Brothers Bihari, The Hindu noted.