Shia youth’s offensive post agitates Sunni community in Kanpur; accused taken into custody

LUCKNOW: A clash broke out between two sects of Islam –Shia and Sunni– in the sensitive Patkapur area of Kanpur on Sunday evening, following an inflammatory post against the Sunni community by a young man from the Shia community. It triggered anger, and a crowd gathered outside his house.

Slogans like ‘sar tan se juda’ were raised, stones were pelted and the main gate of the house of the alleged accused was broken. Police arrived quickly, took the accused into custody, and controlled the situation. Additional forces were deployed to prevent further unrest in the area.

As per police sources, hundreds of people assembled outside the home of Shia youth Sojaf, who had allegedly made some controversial posts about the Sunni community. The crowd broke into the main gate and pelted stones at Sojaf’s house.