Shia youth’s offensive post agitates Sunni community in Kanpur; accused taken into custody

LUCKNOW: A clash broke out between two sects of Islam –Shia and Sunni– in the sensitive Patkapur area of Kanpur on Sunday evening, following an inflammatory post against the Sunni community by a young man from the Shia community. It triggered anger, and a crowd gathered outside his house.
Slogans like ‘sar tan se juda’ were raised, stones were pelted and the main gate of the house of the alleged accused was broken. Police arrived quickly, took the accused into custody, and controlled the situation. Additional forces were deployed to prevent further unrest in the area.
As per police sources, hundreds of people assembled outside the home of Shia youth Sojaf, who had allegedly made some controversial posts about the Sunni community. The crowd broke into the main gate and pelted stones at Sojaf’s house.
On being informed, the Kotwali police circle force and DCP East Satyajit Gupta rushed to the scene. They appealed to people not to take the law into their own hands. Police used mild force to disperse the mob and restore calm.
Given the seriousness of the situation, PAC, along with extra police units were deployed in the locality. However, the initial probe revealed that the dispute was between the Shia and Sunni communities.
The accused, Sojaf, had posted remarks on social media that offended Sunni sentiments. The comments spread quickly, leading to outrage and mob violence. Meanwhile, the agitated mob of protestors could be pacified only after the accused Sojaf was taken into custody and an FIR was registered against him.
Police sources also confirmed that some rioters were detained for questioning. The district authorities stated that anyone attempting to disturb peace would face strict action.