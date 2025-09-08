Sonia Gandhi slams centre’s ‘planned misadventure’ in Great Nicobar, warns of ecological and tribal crisis

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has strongly criticised the Modi government over the Rs 72,000-crore 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar' project, calling it a “planned misadventure” that threatens both the island’s fragile ecosystem and the survival of its indigenous tribes.

In an article published in The Hindu titled “The making of an ecological disaster in the Nicobar”, Gandhi accused the government of insensitively pushing the project through while bypassing constitutional, legal, and environmental safeguards.

"The collective conscience cannot, and must not, stay silent when the very survival of the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes is at stake," she wrote, urging citizens to oppose what she described as a "travesty of justice" and a "betrayal of national values."

Gandhi highlighted that the project would permanently displace the Nicobarese, whose ancestral villages fall within the proposed development zone. These communities were earlier forced to relocate after the 2004 tsunami and had hoped to return.