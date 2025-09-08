Nation

Three army officers injured, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR: One militant was killed, and three army men including a Junior Commissioned Officer were injured during an encounter in the Guddar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to army, based on specific intelligence input by police, a joint search operation was launched by army, police and paramilitary CRPF personnel in Guddar forest of South Kashmir's Kulgam district today.

During the search operation, troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, militants opened fire. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing fire fight, a militant has been killed. Three army men including a JCO sustained injuries in the gunfire. The injured soldiers have been hospitalised.

"One terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer has sustained injuries," the Chinar Corps said, adding that the operation is still ongoing.

Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege.

