Three injured after stone-pelting outside Ganesh Puja pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur

BHOPAL: At least three persons were hurt in stone pelting by a mob outside a Ganesh Puja pandal in Biroda village of southwestern Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district on Sunday night.

So far seven persons have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night violence in Biroda village which falls under the jurisdiction of Lalbag police station. Police are identifying more accused through the CCTV footages.

In the Biroda village, all Ganesh idols had been immersed, but due to Sunday's lunar eclipse, immersion of one idol was put off for Monday.

A special Hanuman Chalisa recital was organised outside the pandal housing the idol. Just after the Hanuman Chalisa recital ended, a mob of villagers hailing from the other community allegedly hurled stones outside the Ganesh Puja pandal resulting in injuries to at least three villagers. Some others also sustained slight injuries in the violence.