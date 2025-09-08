Three of family killed as air-conditioner exploded in Faridabad

CHANDIGARH: Three members of a family, including husband, wife, their daughter and the pet dog, died as an air-conditioner compressor exploded in their house in Green Field Colony of Faridabad in the wee hours today.

Sources said that the blast in the air-conditioner took place around 3 am on the second floor of a four-storey building while the family was asleep.

It is believed that a short circuit caused the fire in the AC, leading to the explosion in the compressor.

The family tried to escape to the rooftop, but the door was locked, causing them to succumb to suffocation.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku (48) and their daughter Sujjain (13).