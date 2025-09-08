Three of family killed as air-conditioner exploded in Faridabad

CHANDIGARH: Three members of a family, including husband, wife, their daughter and the pet dog, died as an air-conditioner compressor exploded in their house in Green Field Colony of Faridabad in the wee hours today.
Sources said that the blast in the air-conditioner took place around 3 am on the second floor of a four-storey building while the family was asleep.
It is believed that a short circuit caused the fire in the AC, leading to the explosion in the compressor.
The family tried to escape to the rooftop, but the door was locked, causing them to succumb to suffocation.
The deceased have been identified as Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku (48) and their daughter Sujjain (13).
Meanwhile, the son of the deceased couple, Aryan (24), escaped as he jumped from the balcony but sustained fractures in his legs and was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours and is currently under treatment.
The fire brigade and police teams reached the site and controlled the fire. All three victims were declared dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, the neighbours said that they heard a sudden loud explosion in the night. "Suddenly, there was a loud explosion at night and smoke coming out of the house, the fire brigade and the police were immediately informed,’’ they added.