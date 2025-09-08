'Will blow you up': Jharkhand health minister receives death threat again

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari once again received a death threat through a phone call from an unknown number late Sunday night.

The caller initially used abusive language and warned that the minister would be blown up very soon.

“You just wait… We will blow you up very soon,” the caller said.

The minister informed the police immediately, following which security agencies were put on alert and efforts were made to further strengthen his security.

The investigation has also been intensified as the police have started tracking the phone number to identify the caller.

According to sources, the threat call came on the minister's mobile at around 11:56 pm on Sunday, while he was staying at Bokaro Circuit House. He had gone there to attend an official programme.

Ansari's office later confirmed the incident and said that he is not afraid of any threat, adding that the law will take its course and the culprit will soon be in police custody.

Senior administrative and police officials have been informed about the entire incident, they said.