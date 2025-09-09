2 Army jawans, 2 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

SRINAGAR: Two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), and two terrorists were killed, while another soldier was injured in an encounter in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

A security official said a joint team of police, army, and paramilitary CRPF personnel launched a search operation in the Guddar forest area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in the morning.

He said the operation was launched on police input about the presence of 2-3 terrorists in the forest area. As the security men were conducting searches, they came under fire from terrorists hiding in the fire area. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the initial exchange of gunfire between the two sides, a terrorist was killed and three army men, including a JCO, were injured. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a military hospital, where two of them, including the JCO, succumbed to

injuries, sources said. The condition of another injured soldier is reported to be stable. The deceased soldiers were identified as Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu.