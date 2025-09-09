43-year-old Nepal national held for supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistan ISI operatives

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an espionage module and arrested a 43-year-old Nepal national for allegedly supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistani ISI operatives, officials said on Tuesday.

These SIMs were being used from across the border for espionage and other anti-India activities through social media platforms like WhatsApp.

The investigation has revealed that the accused came into contact with ISI handlers in 2024 through a Nepali intermediary. He was lured with promises of a US visa and opportunities in journalism abroad.

In return, he was tasked with supplying Indian SIM cards and collecting information related to DRDO and Army establishments.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that on August 28, a tip-off was received that a person, associated with ISI handlers, was present in Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar.

A trap was laid and the accused was apprehended, who was later identified as Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya, a resident of Birganj in Nepal.