Actor Aishwarya Rai urges Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights

The actor's counsel said she seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some completely unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the internet.
NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday urged the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights and to restrain certain persons from unauthorisedly using her name, images and AI-generated pornographic content.

Justice Tejas Karia orally hinted that he would pass an ad-interim order cautioning the defendants.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Rai, said the actor seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some completely unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the internet.

"There can be no right in their favour to use her images, likeness or persona. A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting my name and face," Sethic argued.

"Her name and likeness is being used to satisfy someone's sexual desires. This is very unfortunate," he said.

Rai was also represented through advocates Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand.

The high court listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.

