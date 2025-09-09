Assam cabinet approves framing of SOP under Immigrants (Expulsion) Act

GUWAHATI: In a major decision, the Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved the framing of a standard operating procedure (SOP) to implement the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, for the detection and deportation of foreigners.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement following the cabinet meeting.

Addressing media persons, he said the Supreme Court had, through a Constitutional Bench, clearly indicated that the Government of Assam was free to use the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 to detect and deport foreigners.

“Under this Act, the deputy commissioner is empowered by the central government to evacuate any person who, in the view of the deputy commissioner, is considered to be a foreigner. The state cabinet today came out with a standard operating procedure to implement the Act in letter and spirit,” Sarma announced.

Under the new SOP, the deputy commissioner will give ten days’ time to the suspected person to prove his citizenship.