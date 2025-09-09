Assam doctor performs 21 C-section operations in 10 hours, receives notice

GUWAHATI: A doctor in Assam performed 21 C-section (cesarean) operations within 10 hours, prompting authorities to seek an explanation from him.

A notice, dated September 6 and signed by additional district commissioner (Health) Nitisha Bora, was served on gynaecologist Dr Kantheswar Bordoloi, who serves as senior medical and health officer at the Civil Hospital, Morigaon.

The notice said he had performed 21 emergency “lower segment caesarean section” (LSCS) operations within approximately 10 hours between 3:40 pm of September 5 and 1:50 am on September 6.

“This raises a few serious concerns and hence, in this regard, you are hereby directed to submit a comprehensive report for each of the cases,” the notice read.

Dr Bordoloi was asked to submit details of case preparation, whether sterilisation protocols were followed, and to specify the standard operating procedures followed for sterilisation of surgical instruments, documentation of any fatal distress cases, details of the assisting staff and their assigned roles and duties.