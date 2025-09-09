Assam doctor performs 21 C-section operations in 10 hours, receives notice

GUWAHATI: A doctor in Assam performed 21 C-section (cesarean) operations within 10 hours, prompting authorities to seek an explanation from him.
A notice, dated September 6 and signed by additional district commissioner (Health) Nitisha Bora, was served on gynaecologist Dr Kantheswar Bordoloi, who serves as senior medical and health officer at the Civil Hospital, Morigaon.
The notice said he had performed 21 emergency “lower segment caesarean section” (LSCS) operations within approximately 10 hours between 3:40 pm of September 5 and 1:50 am on September 6.
“This raises a few serious concerns and hence, in this regard, you are hereby directed to submit a comprehensive report for each of the cases,” the notice read.
Dr Bordoloi was asked to submit details of case preparation, whether sterilisation protocols were followed, and to specify the standard operating procedures followed for sterilisation of surgical instruments, documentation of any fatal distress cases, details of the assisting staff and their assigned roles and duties.
The notice said that when the additional district commissioner visited the hospital, it was observed that preoperative and postoperative notes were not adequately maintained.
“Such detailed documentation is imperative for strengthening infection control protocols and for preventing maternal and infant morbidity and mortality. Hence, you are hereby instructed to submit the detailed reports and explanations to the undersigned within three days from the date of this communication,” the notice further stated.
The doctor received the notice because he performed too many C-section operations within a short time. However, he told the media that he did not do anything unusual, citing that other doctors also operate quickly as he does.
“In less complicated cases, a C-section operation can be carried out in about 15 minutes,” he said, adding that 19 of the 21 mothers and newborns were discharged in a stable condition and that two remained in hospital.