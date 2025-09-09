Ayodhya Ram temple: Deadline for completion of construction, tenure of L&T, Tata Consultancy extended till March 2026

LUCKNOW: The deadline for the completion of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been extended till March 2026 and subsequent to this decision, the tenure of both L&T and Tata Consultancy – the firms engaged in construction process of the temple – has been extended till March 2026.
Earlier, both the firms had the mandate to work till September 2025.
According to Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, the proposed date for mounting and hoisting the flag on the spire of the temple has been fixed for November 25, this year.
As per Nripendra Mishra, so far Rs 1400 crore have been spent on temple construction and of this amount, Rs 1100 crore have already been paid to different agencies engaged in construction work.
Moreover, Rs 200 crore is likely to be spent in giving shape to 20 galleries in the museum proposed on the temple premises. These galleries would have the reflections of the prominent events in the life and times of Lord Ram since the ear of Ramayan till the Ram temple movement.
According to Mishra, to ensure a foolproof security in and around the temple premises, ultra-advance equipment have already been purchased. What is more, the quality of the entire construction would be verified by the experts as the temple was now nearing completion.
The Construction Committee chairman, in an interaction with media persons in Ayodhya, said as the temple is nearing its completion, the idol of a squirrel was installed at the Angad Tila on temple premises. Notably, the squirrel has earned a place for itself as it had contributed in the construction of Ram Setu while the army of Lord Ram was proceeding to Lanka through sea route.
Mishra said that the squirrel was carved in bronze and was installed strategically on Angad Tila from where it seemed looking at the temple. He added that along the four-km boundary wall of the temple premises has been completed and the verification of construction work was on.
An elaborate security plan was being worked out in tandem with the district administration. It comprised of 25 watch towers along the boundary wall besides a police booth to be placed at an appropriate location.
The chairman of temple construction committee laid stress on laying out an elaborate to make Ayodhya a prominent tourist destination to hold back the visitors thronging the temple town from across the country and abroad as well. He urged both the Trust and the state government to “work this out” as the Ram Temple construction was nearing completion.
Misra said this concern, which was flagged to him by a foreign tourist, was the “biggest shortcoming” now. He requested the Trust and the state government to look at ways to make Ayodhya “one of the best tourist destinations of the country.”
“The Ram devotees will come to Ayodhya Dham. There is one thing, and in a way it is my concern also… Always, two types of sections would come here. One, from the neighbouring districts, who have been coming here for ages and the second, those who have started coming now in large numbers from other places. Visitors are coming from all sections at the airport and foreigners as well,” he said.
The official sources said that while construction work was likely to be completed by the year-end, the landscaping would take time and was likely to continue as a “green belt is set to be developed surrounding the temple premises.”