Ayodhya Ram temple: Deadline for completion of construction, tenure of L&T, Tata Consultancy extended till March 2026

LUCKNOW: The deadline for the completion of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been extended till March 2026 and subsequent to this decision, the tenure of both L&T and Tata Consultancy – the firms engaged in construction process of the temple – has been extended till March 2026.

Earlier, both the firms had the mandate to work till September 2025.

According to Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, the proposed date for mounting and hoisting the flag on the spire of the temple has been fixed for November 25, this year.

As per Nripendra Mishra, so far Rs 1400 crore have been spent on temple construction and of this amount, Rs 1100 crore have already been paid to different agencies engaged in construction work.

Moreover, Rs 200 crore is likely to be spent in giving shape to 20 galleries in the museum proposed on the temple premises. These galleries would have the reflections of the prominent events in the life and times of Lord Ram since the ear of Ramayan till the Ram temple movement.

According to Mishra, to ensure a foolproof security in and around the temple premises, ultra-advance equipment have already been purchased. What is more, the quality of the entire construction would be verified by the experts as the temple was now nearing completion.