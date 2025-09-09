BJP-led NDA's meticulously planned strategy ensures 'pachai Tamizhan' Radhakrishnan's win in VP election

NEW DELHI: A meticulously planned strategy by the NDA ensured a convincing win for NDA nominee, CP Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan secured a total of 452 first-preference votes against his rival, the Opposition’s B Sudarshana Reddy, who garnered 300 votes. Although the result was a foregone conclusion, the NDA candidate got 14 more votes than expected.

“More than a dozen meetings were held with NDA partners over the election strategy in which everyone was tasked to ensure 100% voting. The BJP, steering the campaign in this VP election, made each and every NDA MP in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha feel invested in the outcome,” a senior BJP leader, who was one of those assigned to ensure the NDA strategy's success, told TNIE on Tuesday.

The BJP selected Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for the Vice President’s post soon after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, which sparked a wave of speculation across the corridors of national politics. The 68-year-old Radhakrishnan was seen to be more active in canvassing and engaging with NDA MPs than any previous candidate in a Vice Presidential election.

He met hundreds of NDA MPs and also sought support from some members of the Opposition, as part of what many described as a gentlemanly campaign for the post. His efforts paid off, securing 452 first preference votes. Of the 754 votes cast, 15 were declared invalid.