CP Radhakrishnan elected Vice President of India; know all about him

Announcing the results, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody said that Radhakrishnan defeated Opposition candidate Justice (retired) Sudershan Reddy, who polled 300 first preference votes.

Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu and two-time Lok Sabha MP, will now assume charge as the 15th Vice President of India. He succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose term ends shortly.

The election comes 50 days after Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons.

The Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

A total of 98.20 per cent voter turnout was found in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 788.

A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP.